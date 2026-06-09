Can India win their first-ever Women's T20 World Cup? Australia conqueror opines

New Delhi:

Indian women achieved their much-awaited glory when they bagged the ODI World Cup 2025 at home in November, ending their long wait for a first senior ICC title. The victory was a watershed moment in Indian women's cricket, a tribute to every legend who has contributed to the sport and a testament to the fact that this Indian team is mighty.

India's win over Australia in the semifinal was a stuff of dreams when Jemimah Rodrigues played arguably the best knock in a World Cup knockout, scoring an unbeaten 127 to power India to a record chase of 229 against the mighty Australians. It further cemented their place in the annals of history when they downed a strong South African side in the final to become world champions.

Rodrigues believes India can win T20 World Cup 2026

Another World Cup now sits on the horizon as England gears up to host the Women's T20 showpiece from June 12 onwards, and India have their eyes on the prize. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur wants to make winning trophies a habit, while the Australia conqueror Rodrigues is confident that the side can cross the finishing line once again, having broken the hoodoo of heartbreaks.

"Everyone was a part of it; they know what pressure feels like and, at the same time, everyone knows that we've crossed the line once and can do it again," Rodrigues told JioStar.

India have imagined winning trophies previously, but the manifestation materialised only last year. Several players of that squad are also part of this team that looks to win the first-ever T20 World Cup. "That belief rubs off. Many times, we visualise success so much, but now we've actually lived it. That helps us believe even more that we can do it again. It's great to have so many members from the 2025 World Cup squad in this team, along with a few more youngsters coming in," she said.

'Life has changed after ODI World Cup': Harmanpreet

The India captain, Harmanpreet Kaur, highlighted that life has changed for the Indian women's cricket team following that World Cup victory. "Yeah, 100 per cent. I think everybody will agree with me that life has completely changed after winning our first ODI World Cup. Hopefully, we'll continue this run of winning trophies. This is what I want as a captain, and I think it's what everyone in our team has been dreaming of. Hopefully, we'll continue moving in this direction," she said.

Coming to the T20 World Cup 2026, India are pitted against mighty Australia, runners-up of the previous two editions, South Africa, debutants Netherlands, Bangladesh and Pakistan in Group A. They open their campaign against Pakistan on June 14.

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