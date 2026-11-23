The first Test of the ongoing series between India and New Zealand ended in a draw. The two sides met at the Basin Reserve in Wellington from November 19th, and after five days of gruelling battle, the clash ended in a draw after India failed to bowl out New Zealand in the second innings.

It is interesting to note that with the draw, the situation for India to qualify for the final of the WTC has become even tougher. The side will need to win all of their remaining matches if they are looking to reach the summit clash of the WTC. The draw in Wellington has kept India in fourth place in the WTC standings.

While the visitors retained the fourth spot in the standings, their PCT dropped to 50, which has further dented the side’s chances to qualify for the final. As for New Zealand, the side has slipped out of the top two, with the side’s PCT dropping to 66.66.

Furthermore, with a PCT of 75, South Africa stayed atop the standings, and with the side set to take on Bangladesh in the second Test of the ongoing series between the two sides, the Proteas will look to further strengthen their position at the top.

Glenn Phillips-Daryl Mitchell’s resilience helped New Zealand draw the game

Speaking of the game between India and New Zealand, after conceding 368 runs in the first innings, India posted 720 runs with the bat and declared with a lead of 352 as the likes of KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant scored centuries, with Shubman Gill, Dhruv Jurel, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Anshul Kamboj impressing with the bat as well.

As New Zealand came out to bat in the second innings, the side lost some early wickets, but the duo of Glenn Phillips and Daryl Mitchell held the fort down for the Black Caps. Day 5 ended with New Zealand on a score of 239 runs with the loss of five wickets as the two sides shook hands and the game ended in a draw.

Updated WTC points table:

Team Point percentage South Africa 75 Australia 69.23 New Zealand 66.67 India 50 Bangladesh 40.74 England 38.54 West Indies 27.38 Sri Lanka 13.54 Pakistan 12.12

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