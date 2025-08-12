Can CSK retain Dewald Brevis ahead of IPL 2026 for INR 2.2 crore? Dewald Brevis smacked a phenomenal century in the second T20I against Australia in Darwin. Following that, questions were asked about his availability for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2026. The South Africa international was signed for INR 2.2 crore as an injury replacement.

Chennai Super Kings signed Dewald Brevis as Gurjapneet Singh’s replacement during IPL 2025. The pacer was ruled out of the season and was replaced by Brevis, who signed the contract for INR 2.2 crore. Notably, the five-time champions had their fair share of struggles with the bat during the season, and since they signed only seven foreigners in the IPL auction, Chennai had the opportunity to bring in someone who could accelerate in the middle overs. Since their bowling unit seemed more or less sorted, the management brought in a batter, instead of a pacer, who could have been a direct replacement for Gurjapneet.

Brevis played six matches for Chennai in the season, scoring 225 runs at a strike rate of 180. CSK’s middle order was filled with Indian cricketers, who ranged from Rahul Tripathi, Vijay Shankar, and Deepak Hooda completely flopped, and the franchise was looking for someone like Brevis, who can bring some momentum in the middle overs. Previously, Suresh Raina used to play the same role, and with Brevis in 2025, there was some glitter of the hurrah days for the five-time champions.

Now, the million-dollar question is whether CSK can retain Brevis for INR 2.2 crore for IPL 2026. The answer is yes. The players who joined different franchises after the restart of the competition due to cross-border tension are not eligible for retention. For instance, Mumbai Indians won’t be able to retain Jonny Bairstow, or Gujarat Titans can’t retain Kusal Mendis, and Punjab Kings can’t retain Kyle Jamieson.

Will CSK retain Brevis?

Given Brevis’ heroics in the second T20I against Australia, Chennai will be eyeing to retain for the 2026 edition of the cash-rich league. He smacked a terrific century of just 41 balls in the second T20I and helped South Africa win the match by 53 runs. Notably, the youngster has proved his mettle in the shortest format of the game and since CSK have an opportunity to retain him for just INR 2.2 crore, they are very unlikely to let him go.