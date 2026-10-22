Can Bhuvneshwar Kumar help India against New Zealand in upcoming series? Former cricketer opines

India and New Zealand are all set to take on each other in a multi-format series. The two sides will take on each other across five T20Is to kick off the T20I of the series, slated to be played at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on October 22nd.

The Men in Blue will be coming into the series on the back of a 2-2 series draw against the West Indies; the side, led by Shreyas Iyer, will need to find their rhythm if they are looking to find results in the upcoming series.

It is interesting to note that India will have the services of veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar as well. The star man was added to India’s squad for the series after a hiatus of four years, and ahead of the game, former India cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara came forward and opened up how Bhuvneshwar Kumar could fare for India.

“In New Zealand, I agree that he should be the first choice with the new ball, based on the conditions, because of the skill he possesses of swinging the ball. If the ball won't swing in New Zealand, where else will it swing? The conditions there are ideal for him. If there is a little help from the pitch, he can extract that movement from the pitch very well with the new ball,” Pujara told JioHotstar.

Pujara opened up on a potential series victory for India

Furthermore, Pujara talked about how special it would be for skipper Shreyas Iyer if India manages to register positive results in the series and clinches the five-game series. With the series right around the corner, it could be interesting to see how the Indian team fares against the Black Caps and if they are able to get off to a good start to the series.

“When you go to New Zealand and defeat the New Zealand team, it's a big achievement. Performing well in overseas conditions for the Indian team in any format, whether it is ODIs, T20Is, or a Test match, boosts your confidence. If you do well there as a captain or as a team, your confidence goes up, that you can perform well not just in Indian conditions, but anywhere in the world,” Pujara said.

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