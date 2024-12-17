Can Australia forfeit their innings and invite India to bat again in 2nd innings at Gabba? Check rules

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Australian cricket team players.

India avoided a much-looming follow-on in the the first innings of the third Test match at Gabba, Brisbane on the back of a valiant fight from Jasprit Bumrah and Akash Deep. The two bowlers combined to put up an unbeaten stand of 39 with the bat to cut Australia's lead to 193.

The dressing room cheered in delight when Akash hit a four over slips off Pat Cummins in the 75th over. He then tonked Cummins for a six over cow corner as India ended the fourth day on 252/9 and 193 behind. Australia had a great chance of winning the Test had they enforced a follow-on but now a draw seems the most possible thing.

But can Australia forfeit their innings and invite India to bat again? And would they do it?

Going by the rules of the MCC, "A captain may forfeit either of his/her side’s innings at any time before the commencement of that innings. A forfeited innings shall be considered to be a completed innings."

So, the Aussies have the option to forfeit their when they get India's final wicket, however, there is almost no chance they would do that. If Aussies forfeit their second innings, India would come out to chase which could mean a win for Rohit Sharma's men.

If India add 10 more runs to their tally of 252 and Australia forfeit their innings, the visitors will be asked to chase 184 runs. The hosts would not want to take any risks as it might land in the visitors' favour at Gabba. They would look to to bat with strong intent and put up a total which the Indians would look to get, which in turn can result in wickets. This is now possibly the only way Australia can win the Gabba Test.

Moreover, there are chances of rain at Gabba on December 18 in the late morning and afternoon with chances of precipitation going as high as 62% as per Accuweather. A total of 98 overs can be bowled on Day 5, however, with rain around, those numbers will go down.