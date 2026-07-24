Can an Ashes Test match be held in India? Cricket Australia open to discussion on the possibility

New Delhi:

There is no doubt that the Ashes is one of the biggest cricket spectacles in the world. Australia and England share one of the most iconic rivalries in world cricket, and with the upcoming edition of the Ashes, CA (Cricket Australia) has opened up on the possibility of hosting an Ashes Test in India.

It is worth noting that the upcoming edition of the BBL (Big Bash League) will be hosting its season opener in India, and with that development, the possibility of an Ashes Test happening in India has increased as well.

Speaking on the same, Cricket Australia’s chief executive Todd Greenberg has come forward and talked about India possibly hosting an Ashes Test and did not rule out the possibility.

“Our relationship with the ECB but also the BCCI is very strong, and clearly there are opportunities in India to put more content into certain areas. It’s not something we’re currently planning, but it would certainly be open to consideration,” Greenberg was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

"I think Test cricket between us, England and India, is still very strong, probably bucking the trend as to other parts of the world. So we want to make sure we continue to grow it and strengthen it,” he added.

Greenberg opened up on the hurdles for the same as well

Furthermore, part of the same conversation, Greenberg also talked about the hurdles that will be presented by the idea of hosting an Ashes Test in India.

“The challenge for all of us in global cricket is there are only 365 days in a schedule, and we probably need another month or two [to] generate some of the content that we’re trying to,” Greenberg said.

It is worth noting that the schedule of the Ashes Test series was released recently, and Australia will be touring England for the series this time around. The first Test will kick off on June 18, 2027, with the final Test slated to kick off on July 29, 2027. It could be interesting to see what the future holds for one of the biggest Test series in the world.

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