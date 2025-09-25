Can Abhishek Sharma break Virat Kohli's legendary feat against Sri Lanka in Asia Cup 2025? Abhishek Sharma, currently the No. 1 T20I batter, scored consecutive fifties vs Pakistan and Bangladesh in Asia Cup 2025. With another against Sri Lanka, he could surpass Virat Kohli’s record of back-to-back fifties in the T20 Asia Cup.

Dubai:

Ever since his debut, Abhishek Sharma has been a force to reckon with in the shortest format of the game. Currently ranked as the world’s number one T20I batter, the 25-year-old is backing up his top billing with stellar performances in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025. He delivered a blistering 74 off 39 balls against Pakistan and followed it up with a commanding 75 off 37 against Bangladesh. Remarkably, Abhishek was named Player of the Match in both encounters, further cementing his growing stature on the international stage.

Meanwhile, the 25-year-old became only the second cricketer to score back-to-back half-centuries in T20 Asia Cup history. Virat Kohli achieved the feat in the 2022 edition, having scored a half-century each against Pakistan and Hong Kong. Abhishek has now matched the record and a half-century against Sri Lanka on September 26, can help him surpass Kohli and create a new major record.

India beat Bangladesh by 41 runs

Abhishek’s blistering knock helped India post 168 runs against Bangladesh in the Super Four clash in Dubai. Shubman Gill supported him well, scoring 29 runs, but after the duo departed, the middle order failed to live up to the expectations. Wholesome changes were seen as Shivam Dube moved to number three, which forced Suryakumar Yadav to bat at number four and Tilak Varma at six. Even Axar Patel batted at number seven, ahead of Sanju Samson.

Hardik Pandya was the only batter who featured at his natural position as the all-rounder made 38 runs. When it came to the chase, the Bangladesh batters were no match as Kuldeep Yadav picked three and Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakravarthy claimed two each, to help India win the match by 41 runs.

With that, India qualified for the final of the Asia Cup. Now, the winner of the match between Pakistan and Bangladesh on September 26 will determine the second finalists.