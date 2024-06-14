Cameron White replaces David Saker as head coach of Melbourne Renegades ahead of BBL 2024/25

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Cameron White signs an autograph.

Former Australia batting allrounder Cameron White has signed a three-year contract with Melbourne Renegades as head coach. White's appointment is the dawn of a new era at Renegades after their former head coach David Saker ended his three-year-long stint with them in May.

Saker was extremely disappointed after Renegades' performance during the 2023-24 Big Bash League season. Renegades finished second from the bottom with just two wins in 10 games and were never really in contention for the title.

Notably, this is White's first gig as head coach of a side. The 40-year-old was the assistant coach of Sydney Sixers for two years and also played the same role at Adelaide Strikers previously.

White won't feel out of place as he was a Renegade himself during his playing days. The right-handed batter was a part of the BBL|08-winning Renegades team and scored 931 runs in 35 games for Renegades. He expressed elation on his appointment and is excited to work with a fairly settled group of players at Renegades.

"I've got so many great memories here as a player and achieving success, so to be back in Renegades colours several years later is a thrill," White said in a press release issued by Renegades. "The idea of working with this playing group - some really exciting players there, both young and experienced - is really exciting. I'm really looking forward to ripping in and starting my journey as coach."

"We're absolutely thrilled to have Cameron on board," Melbourne Renegades General Manager, James Rosengarten, said.

"He's a favourite son at the 'Gades, his connection with our Club runs deep having contributed heavily to our story with the bat and by achieving the ultimate success.

"His knowledge of the game, particularly T20 cricket, is also undisputed. We completed a global search process to fill this role. Cam stood out with his vision for the Club and this playing group."