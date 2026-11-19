England and Australia concluded their ODI series by taking on each other in the third ODI. The two sides met in Hobart for the clash on November 18th, and it was England who managed to come out on top after a brilliant performance against their arch-rivals, playing brilliant cricket.

Throughout the game, there were several talking points from the game, but one of the biggest talking points was the injury to all-rounder Cameron Green. It is worth noting that while facing Gus Atkinson, Green was hit on the helmet and fell to the floor.

He suffered a concussion and was walked out of the field as he bled from his mouth. He was replaced in the batting lineup by Ollie Peake. It could be interesting to see how long he will be out for. He has not been included in Australia’s squad for the upcoming T20Is against England, and that will give him plenty of time to rest.

Mitchell Marsh reflected on Australia’s performance in the game

After the clash, Australia skipper Mitchell Marsh took centre stage and reflected on the performance that his side put in the clash. He talked about the things that were missing and how the Men in Blue will look to improve in the coming days and will hope for different results in the T20I series.

“Yeah, firstly, well played to England. They've certainly outplayed us in the last couple of games. I think there's lots of areas for improvement for our team, and, yeah, we've got a bit of work to do. [Happy with the exposure to the youngsters in the bowling department?] Yeah, whilst we haven't won and we have been outplayed, I think I still have a lot of excitement about this group,” Marsh said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

“There's some inexperience, and there's also some experience as well. But it is a good group. They're a good group of young lads, and, yeah, they're on the journey, and the World Cup's 12 months away, so bring it on. [On Renshaw's consistency] Yeah, it's great. He's had a great sort of 12 months. But you can tell when guys start to feel comfortable at international level, and he's going from strength to strength, and long may it continue,” he added.

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