Cameron Green set to resume bowling in KKR's next clash against LSG in IPL 2026: Report

Kolkata:

Kolkata Knight Riders paid a hefty fee of INR 25.2 crore to secure the services of Cameron Green in the Indian Premier League (IPL). However, the Australia international hasn’t delivered as per the expectations and, on top of that, hasn’t bowled at all. He was heavily criticised for not bowling in the first two games of the season, with many former cricketers and experts advising KKR to drop Green from the playing XI and play Rovman Powell instead.

The three-time champions, in the meantime, have lost both their first and second game of the season, while the match against Punjab Kings was spoiled due to rain. As things stand, KKR can’t afford to try various permutations and combinations to find the ideal XI, since there’s no time left. A couple of more defeats can ruin their 2026 season. Hence, they need Green to be back bowling soon, especially with Matheesha Pathirana yet to join the squad.

The good news for them is that the 26-year-old could return to bowling in the clash against Lucknow Super Giants on April 9 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Notably, CA earlier made it clear that Green could be back to bowling at full swing after 10-12 days into the IPL season, and KKR’s match against LSG falls outside that window. Keeping that in mind, ESPNcricinfo reported that the all-rounder may finally be ready to bowl in competitive cricket.

Green’s batting is concern as well

Green was trusted to bat at the top order, but the cricketer couldn’t deliver so far. Even on batting-friendly surfaces, he scored 18, 2 and 4 in his three innings. That’s nowhere close to the standard he set for himself in the past. His batting form was also the biggest reason behind former cricketers advising KKR to try Powell instead.

On the other hand, there are no updates on Varun Chakaravarthy and Sunil Narine yet. The duo missed the clash against Punjab owing to injury and illness, respectively.

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