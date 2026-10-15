Cameron Green's availability for second Test vs South Africa in doubt, head coach shares update

New Delhi:

Australia remain uncertain about Cameron Green’s availability for the second World Test Championship match against South Africa. Head coach Andrew McDonald indicated that the all-rounder must clear further fitness assessments before being considered for selection. He now has three days to prove himself as the second game begins on Sunday, October 18 in Gqeberha.

Notably, Green missed the series opener because of an abdominal injury. Although Australia had hoped to restore the 27-year-old to their batting line-up for the next encounter, his participation will depend on how he responds to the coming days of rehabilitation. In the meantime, McDonald offered an encouraging assessment of Green’s progress but stopped short of confirming his return.

“(Green's) progressing well. He's got a few things to go through in the next three, four days. He'll progress (on) that and, on the back of a soft tissue injury, it can accelerate quite quickly,” McDonald said, as quoted by ICC.

What’s latest on Josh Inglis?

Australia also have a decision to make over wicketkeeper Josh Inglis, who was unavailable for the first Test after injuring a finger during last month’s ODI series against South Africa. He has shown positive signs of recovery, but further batting practice will help determine whether he can manage the protection required for his injury.

Reflecting upon that, McDonald said Inglis had already resumed some work with the bat during the Durban Test.

“Josh had a couple of hits during this Test match out the back of the nets during lunchtime and that's gone well. It'll be more about the comfort with the splint and how that progresses. He'll have bat versus ball sessions in PE (Gqeberha) and we'll get more information there,” McDonald said.

Cooper Connolly is another option under consideration after illness kept him out of the first match. His ability to provide spin bowling could strengthen his case, particularly because Green would not be available to bowl in South Africa even if he recovered sufficiently to play as a batter.

The selection picture also leaves questions surrounding Nic Maddinson and Beau Webster as Australia assess their options for the second Test.

McDonald stressed that the team would not necessarily stick to fixed batting positions, with conditions at St George’s Park likely to influence the final combination. Matthew Renshaw’s position in the order will also be decided closer to the match.

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