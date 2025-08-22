Cameron Green equals all-time Australia record with brilliant fielding in 2nd ODI vs South Africa The second ODI between Australia and South Africa is in progress at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay. After losing the toss, Australia restricted the visitors to 277 runs as Cameron Green had a great day on the field, equalling an all-time record for his team.

Mackay:

South Africa batted first in the second ODI against Australia and posted 277 runs on the board before being skittled in 49.1 overs. However, it was Cameron Green who enjoyed a great day plucking four catches on the field and showcasing his skills in the middle. With this effort, Green equalled the all-time record for Australia to take the most catches in an innings in the ODI format.

The ball followed Green for the majority of the 49.1 overs that Australia fielded as he made sure not to drop a single catch on the day. This is the eighth instance of an Australian fielder taking four outfield catches in the format. Green sent back Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Wiaan Mulder and Nandre Burger by taking their catches in the outfield.

Overall, Green is the seventh Australia player to take four catches in an innings in ODIs, with Glenn Maxwell being the only one to do it twice.

Australian players to take the most outfield catches in an ODI innings for Australia

Players Catches Opposition Year Mark Taylor 4 Sydney 1992 Michael Clarke 4 Melbourne 2004 Andrew Symonds 4 Adelaide 2006 Glenn Maxwell 4 Sydney 2015 Mitchell Marsh 4 Bridgetown 2016 Glenn Maxwell 4 Edgbaston 2017 Marnus Labuschagne 4 Nottingham 2024 Cameron Green 4 Mackay 2025

Breetzke and Stubbs notch up fifties for South Africa

As for the match, South Africa, after opting to bat first, lost both their openers with just 23 runs on the board. But then Matthew Breetzke arrived and took the attack to the opposition. He scored runs at a quick pace along with Tone de Zorzi, who scored 38 runs. Breetzke notched up his second consecutive half-century to become the first player in the history of ODI cricket to register four fifty-plus scores in his first four matches of ODI career.

He scored 88 runs while Tristan Stubbs also showed his class to score 74 but none of the other South African batters could muster runs. South Africa were well placed at 179/3 in the 31st over but got bowled for 277 runs with five balls remaining in their innings.