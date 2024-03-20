Cameron Bancroft to miss Sheffield Shield final against Tasmania after cycling accident

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Cameron Bancroft.

An unfortunate cycling accident has ruled Cameron Bancroft out of the upcoming Sheffield Shield final against Tasmania.

Bancroft fell off his bike on Sunday and was hospitalised immediately after the incident. The right-handed batter has been ruled out of the final between Western Australia and Tasmania and will be badly missed by his team.

Western Australia's skipper Sam Whiteman is "gutted" by the incident but is relieved to hear that his opening partner hasn't sustained major injuries.

(I'm) pretty gutted, but nice to hear he's okay and out of hospital," Whiteman was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo. "I think it's pretty lucky that it wasn't much worse. He's got plenty of scratches. Hopefully we'll see him around the WACA this week, and I know that he's gutted to miss it, but he'll get around the team.

"He's done a lot of heavy lifting this year to get us into the final," he added.

However, Tasmania's captain Jordan Silk is not willing to take Western Australia lightly despite the major blow dealt to them and feels bad that Bancroft won't be a part of the finale.

I'm sure whoever they bring in... they've got Shield hundreds and I think (WA) will be confident they can replace him," Silk said. "(Bancroft's) Obviously one of the batters you talk at length about in team meetings, because he's such a prolific run scorer and he's hard to remove.

"You want the best players playing on this stage, so my thoughts go out to him."

Western Australia may consider giving Teague Wyllie the opportunity to open in the place of Bancroft and Whiteman feels that he can deliver if presented with the chance in the summit clash.



"He's been an opener his whole career. It's where he feels most comfortable. He hasn't had the best season but I love the way he's been constantly trying to improve himself.

"We've seen some big innings from him over the last few years. So if he gets his opportunity, I'm sure he can step up," Whiteman said.