New Delhi:

In a shocking remark, Cameron Bancroft has alleged that knowledge of Australia's ball-tampering operation during the 2018 South Africa tour extended beyond the three players punished by Cricket Australia. He mentioned that several senior teammates and members of the coaching staff knew all the details in a fresh account of the scandal.

In a lengthy article first published by The West Australian, Bancroft admitted that he withheld crucial information during CA's original investigation, including the duration of the ball-tampering operation and the extent of other people's involvement. Notably, his revelations came hours after the governing body announced plans for a confidential forum to hear accounts from those connected to the incident, while ruling out another investigation or additional sanctions.

“It was not just the three of us -- Steve Smith, David Warner and I -- who knew about me using sandpaper on the ball in South Africa. It was the whole team,” Bancroft wrote.

The former Australia opener also acknowledged that his earlier testimony had not provided investigators with the complete picture. He said he had concealed information because he did not want to implicate other individuals or compromise the investigation.

Bancroft shares details

Bancroft's latest account provides details of discussions during the second Test against South Africa in Port Elizabeth. He recalled conversations in the dressing room during the tea interval on the second day, when players and coaches were searching for ways to generate greater reverse swing.

According to Bancroft, the discussions involved the wider playing group, with Warner eventually suggesting sandpaper as a means of roughening the ball. He also identified bowling coach David Saker and head coach Darren Lehmann as being present.

"I was asked whether I could carry out the task. I felt uncomfortable and compromised. I knew it was wrong. I knew that using sandpaper was not simply pushing the boundaries of the laws of cricket. It was cheating. I remember bowling coach David Saker being involved in those conversations. Coach Darren Lehmann was also present. Other players were moving in and out," Bancroft wrote.

"The need to get the ball moving through the air was openly acknowledged and the more vanilla methods like shining the ball normally and using saliva weren't cutting it. We were under pressure. It was in that environment that David Warner raised the possibility of using sandpaper to roughen one side of the ball," he added.

He further claimed that he regularly discussed the ball’s movement with Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Marsh while the operation was underway. Wicketkeeper Tim Paine was also among those with whom he recalled discussing the effectiveness of the altered ball.

In the article, the 34-year-old also described receiving feedback from the bowlers about whether sufficient reverse swing had developed, which suggests that the practice was not an isolated act carried out without communication.

Media manager objected to sandpaper use

The 2018 incident also featured a team meeting before the third day in Port Elizabeth. Bancroft claimed he received encouragement from members of the playing and coaching staff after his involvement was acknowledged. However, he recalled media manager Kate Hutchison objecting to the conduct and walking away from the discussion.

Regarding the Cape Town Test, Bancroft confirmed that Saker had approached him during Australia's fielding innings and instructed him to do more with the sandpaper.

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