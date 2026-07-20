Calcutta High Court orders arrest of wicket-keeper batter Abishek Porel over rape case

New Delhi:

In a major development, the Calcutta High Court has come forward and ordered the immediate arrest of India wicket-keeper batter Abhishek Porel over a rape case. As part of the same ongoing case, the court has also directed the police to seize all the electronic devices of the batter to protect the complainant's privacy.

It is worth noting that the case came after Porel, who represents Delhi Capitals in the IPL, was accused of engaging a woman in a sexual relationship under the false promise of marriage, even subjecting her to assault and criminal intimidation in June 2026.

Allegedly, Porel had also been threatening the victim to release her intimate photos and videos. The complaint was filed at Magra Police Station in Hooghly district; however, it is interesting to note that Porel denied the allegations. The next hearing on the matter is scheduled for August 11.

Justice Saugata Bhattacharya issued the arrest warrant against Porel, and according to the complainant, she was sexually abused under the pretext of marriage; she also stated that she was in a relationship with Porel for the last three years.

While he has denied the allegations, the officials confirmed to the High Court that efforts to locate the accused are currently underway. A detailed report on the arrest is expected in the coming days.

Abishek Porel’s career in numbers

Speaking of Abishek Porel, the 23-year-old is yet to make his international debut. However, he does have plenty of experience playing in the IPL (Indian Premier League). He represents Delhi Capitals in the tournament, and in his four seasons with Delhi Capitals, Porel has played a total of 35 matches in the tournament and has scored 769 runs to his name, maintaining an average of 25.63 runs.

Furthermore, apart from his time in the IPL, the 23-year-old has also played 32 first-class matches and 23 List A games. Scoring 1408 and 833 runs, respectively, in both formats. He has established himself as a starting wicket-keeper for Bengal but is yet to represent the Indian team in any format.

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