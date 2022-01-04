CAB puts all local tournaments in Bengal on hold till January 15 due to COVID surge

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI.TV File photo of Eden Gardens.

Following the surge of COVID-19 cases in West Bengal, the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) on Tuesday put on hold all forms of local cricket till January 15.

The affected events include first division, second division, age group tournaments, women's cricket and all forms of cricket in the districts.

"The health and safety of the cricketers is the top priority and the decisions have been taken seeing the current spike in pandemic and the resultant prevalent situation," CAB secretary Snehasish Ganguly said in a statement a meeting of the office-bearers.

"The CAB is also taking all steps to begin vaccination of cricketers between the age group of 15 and 18 as per state government guidelines and protocols."

The meeting was called after Bengal's Ranji preparation was hit by the outbreak of COVID-19 in the camp. Seven members, including assistant coach Sourasish Lahiri of the Bengal Ranji Team tested COVID positive on Sunday.

On Tuesday, CAB president Avishek Dalmiya too tested positive and was admitted to a city hospital.

(Reported by PTI)