CAB President hopeful of inducting more knights from Bengal in Kolkata Knight Riders

The Kolkata Knight Riders have had a tumultuous run in the recently concluded IPL season and they now have to look ahead and prepare for the next season. The two time champion franchise have recently been under heavy scrutiny with questions asked about their idea of team management.

It is very fascinating that a Kolkata based franchise has no player either from the city or from the state of West bengal. Opening up on this issue CAB president has now said that he hopes for things to change quickly and has urged the franchise to pick players from the state. He weighed on this idea by quoting that many players in the past including the former India captain Sourav Ganguly, Manoj Tiwary, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami and Mohammed Shami have represented the franchise and have done wonders for them.

Avishek Dalmiya, who was attending the inter-school KMC Mayor's Cup final at Eden Gardens said that he has raised the issue of steadily reviving the catchment area concept in IPL with the BCCI and wants to see more Bengal players rise up to the occassion and play for Kolkata Knight Riders.

Remembering his father on his 82nd birthday, the talismanic Jagmohan Dalmiya, the former president of ICC & BCCI, Avishek said that his father brought a positive impact and change to how the game of cricket is being played and following his footsteps he wants to revive Bengal cricket and wants to see the players form the state excel.

The event was attended by vice-president Naresh Ojha, mayor Hakim, CAB secretary Snehashis Ganguly, assistant secretary Debabrata Das and many other dignitories of the CAB

(Inputs from PTI)