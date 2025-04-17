CA announces women's central contracts; Georgia Voll, Flintoff included for first time, Jonassen dropped Cricket Australia zeroed down on an 18-member list for the women's central contracts, with Alyssa Healy, Ellyse Perry and Tahlia McGrath leading the way. The veteran Jess Jonassen, a six-time World Cup winner, was omitted from the list.

Cricket Australia (CA) announced an 18-member list for the women's team for the annual central contracts, with the breakout star Georgia Voll and all-rounder Tess Flintoff getting their maiden contracts while the six-time World Cup winner Jess Jonassen missed out. Voll has had a debut season to remember for Australia after a WBBL season to remember for the Sydney Thunder, having played in all three formats in limited time and scored an ODI century and played outstandingly well in the T20Is.

Voll also made her mark in the WPL as a replacement player is likely the top contender to take the baton from Alyssa Healy at the top, whenever she is done. Healy leads the list with Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Ash Gardner, Megan Scutt and Beth Mooney among the usual suspects included.

"Tess is an exciting young player who we can see having a long future in the green and gold," Cricket Australia's head of performance and national selector Shawn Flegler said. "Having overcome injury we're looking forward to seeing her fit and firing throughout summer, which adds further depth to our pace-bowling stocks.

"Georgia has made a sensational start to her international career, showing her immense talent from the onset and playing a pivotal role for the team in the absence of Alyssa Healy at the top of the order.

"Her ability to adapt to the various formats has been impressive and will come into play with an ODI World Cup later this year and a multi-format series against India in the new year," Flegler added. Jonassen was the big name from the dropped list and the decision makes her return to the national side only tougher, but Flegler said that the selectors will continue to keep an eye on players outside the squad the the veteran spinner will be no exception.

Pacer Tayla Vlaeminck, who has had another season marred with injuries, retained her spot as did the likes of Darcie Brown and Kim Garth among the pacers.

Australia Women contracts list 2025-26

Darcie Brown, Tess Flintoff, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Grace Harris, Alyssa Healy, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham