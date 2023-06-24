C'mon big mouth, gonna bring your sheets today: When Virat Kohli sledged Ollie Robinson like a boss - Watch

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Virat Kohli and Ollie Robinson during verbal clashes in 2021

Ollie Robinson, the England paceman had made the headlines in the last few days for what happened after he dismissed Usman Khawaja more than the dismissal itself during the first Ashes Test against Australia at Edgbaston. Since then, Robinson has been pretty aggressive with his talking as he chirped a couple of cuss words at Khawaja after the left-hander plundered at 141 runs in the first Australian innings. He has been pretty vocal and has taken potshots at Ricky Ponting, one of the stalwarts of Australian cricket.

"We’ve all seen Ricky Ponting and other Aussies do the same to us, and just because the shoe is on the other foot it’s not received well," Robinson had said after the incident. Since then, several veteran Australian players including Matthew Hayden and Justin Langer have advised Robinson to not get too ahead of himself and rather let his performances talk.

Amid all this, a two-year-old video of Robinson being engaged in a verbal battle with then Indian Test captain Virat Kohli has resurfaced on social media. The incident took place on the thrilling final day of the Lord's Test during the 2021 tour of England.

India had England reduced to 90/7 before Kohli tried to get under Ollie Robinson's skin when Mohammed Siraj was on a hat trick. "How boring was your innings? Maybe that's how you survive in a Test match. Come on big mouth, gonna bring your sheets today," said a fiery Kohli to Robinson.

Since Siraj was on a hat-trick, he too was fired up and bowled a length delivery that rose sharply as it reached the batter before mouthing a few words himself. However, the tempers eventually settled down.

Robinson though was on the money with the ball in the final two sessions of the first Ashes Test as he and Stuart Broad gave it their all to prevent Australia from reaching their destination, however, skipper Pat Cummins proved to be too good on the day and took his side to a 2-wicket victory in a classic Ashes finish. The hosts England will be eager to come back strongly in the second Test at Lord's to level the five-match series.

