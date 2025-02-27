Jos Buttler remains coy about captaincy future after England's premature exit in third straight ICC event Afghanistan knocked England out of the Champions Trophy after Jos Buttler and Co began their campaign with a loss to Australia. In addition to that, England were able to win just three out of their nine matches in ODI World Cup 2023 and lost the semi-final in last year's T20 World Cup.

It wasn't easy to be Jos Buttler right after England failed to chase down 326 against Afghanistan in their second and fateful clash in the ongoing Champions Trophy. Buttler's position as a captain has been at knife's edge since the semi-final exit in last year's T20 World Cup after England failed to beat any of the top teams in the tournament. Since England, as Nasser Hussain mentioned, judge themselves by ICC events in white-ball cricket, a third early exit in 15-16 months has indicated that the end is near for the T20 World Cup-winning captain in 2022

"It's tough to say, stood here right now, and I don't want to make any sort of emotional statements," Buttler told Sky Sports on his future as white-ball captain for England. "But I think it's fair to say that you've got to consider all possibilities," Buttler added while being coy about the same.

Buttler was under pressure coming into the tournament with England winning just one out of the eight matches they played against India in the build-up prior to the Champions Trophy. England haven't found their bearings as an ODI side since Eoin Morgan's departure as the focus has been on the hard-hitters rather than the ones who are able to build innings and ODIs need more of the latter.

"I've enjoyed it [the captaincy]. I've seen lots of people say it doesn't sit well with me, but I do enjoy it. I enjoy the challenge. Obviously I don't enjoy losing games of cricket and the results. And of course when they're not going well, you do look at yourself in the mirror and say, 'Am I part of the problem or am I part of the solution?' I think that's what I've got to work out," Buttler added while admitting that even when he wasn't the designated captain, he thought of himself as a leader in the group.

However, it seems with the results not going England's way, the weight on Buttler's shoulders is getting heavier and heavier with his personal performances getting affected. Buttler did say that a confident team would have chased 326 down but not England, who have lacked the ability to close out games and be able to land the killer blow when the situation demanded.

"I think a confident team would've romped home tonight. That's the way sport goes sometimes. When you've been short of results in those 50-50 games, you probably find ways to lose as opposed to win when you're a really confident, flying team," Buttler added.

Harry Brook, the current vice-captain for England in white-ball cricket, is most likely to be Buttler's successor even though the likes of Phil Salt (T20Is against Australia) and Liam Livingstone (ODIs against West Indies) also have led the side in the wicketkeeper-batter's absence. The pressure will mount on Brendon McCullum as well as at some point he will have to show results in Tests as well as white-ball cricket and that ship seems to be too far at this stage.

On the other hand, Afghanistan stay alive in the tournament and now have an opportunity to topple Australia and qualify for the semis in their maiden appearance in the Champions Trophy.