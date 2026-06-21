Bumrah, Kohli back, three players dropped; list of changes in India's England squad from Afghanistan series

New Delhi:

The BCCI on Sunday announced India's squad for the three-match ODI series against England in July, with a few changes from the current Afghanistan ODIs dominating the headlines in the 15-member team.

India recently swept Afghanistan 3-0 after dominant performances across Dharamsala, Lucknow and Chennai. They are now set to embark on a UK tour for separate white-ball series against Ireland and England. They will travel to Ireland for two T20Is later in June before their trip to England for five T20Is and three ODIs from July 1 to 19.

Changes in India's squad for the England series

India have brought back Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Axar Patel for the England ODIs. Kohli was initially picked in the ODIs for Afghanistan but was ruled out days before the start of the series due to a hamstring injury he picked up during the IPL 2026 final, which his RCB won.

Bumrah has been named in an ODI squad after quite a long time. He was last picked in the 50-over setup for the Champions Trophy but was withdrawn due to his back issue. Bumrah's last ODI match was the World Cup 2023 final against Australia, which India had lost.

Meanwhile, Axar is also back in the team after not being picked for the Afghanistan ODIs, as the BCCI wanted to try other things as part of their preparations for the ODI World Cup 2027. Axar's last ODI came in October 2025 against Australia, and he wasn't picked for three subsequent ODI series, including the Afghanistan one.

Harshit Rana is also in the squad for the England ODIs. He was also picked for the third and final ODI of the series against Afghanistan after recovering from his knee injury.

Players who missed out

There are a couple of dropouts from the Afghanistan squad for the team that was picked for England. The most notable one was Yashasvi Jaiswal, who was not picked initially in the three-match series but was roped in as a replacement for the injured Kohli ahead of the start of the series.

The other absentee is Harsh Dubey, the Vidarbha spin-bowling all-rounder who made his debut during the Afghanistan ODIs. He played in the first and third ODIs of the series and his debut was a pretty impressive one, where he picked 3/47 in the rain-curtailed match.

Another player who missed out from the Afghanistan series for the England one is Prince Yadav, the LSG fast bowler who impressed many in the IPL 2026. Prince made his ODI debut in the Afghanistan series, as he played in the last two ODIs.

India's updated squad for Afghanistan ODIs:

Shubman Gill (capt), Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal (Kohli's replacement), Shreyas Iyer (vice-capt), KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Prince Yadav, Gurnoor Brar, Harsh Dubey, Harshit Rana (only for third ODI)

India's squad for England ODIs

Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli*, Shreyas Iyer (Vice-Captain), KL Rahul (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar.

Kohli's participation is subject to fitness

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