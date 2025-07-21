Brydon Carse highlights England's victory at Lord's showed 'we aren't one-minded in our approach' Brydon Carse played a good hand in England's atypical first innings show of 387 as they turned away from their bazball approach and scored runs at 3.44 an over. Carse highlighted that the victory showed England are not 'one-minded in our approach'.

New Delhi:

England fast bowler Brydon Carse stated that England's win over India at the Lord's Test showed that their team is not all about having only one-minded approach to playing aggressive cricket.

England turned away from their all guns blazing approach during the first innings of the third Test as they made 387 batting first at 3.44 across 112.3 overs. Carse also played his hand with the bat as he made 56 from 83 balls to take his team within touching distance of 400.

Carse also shone with the ball in the second innings with his twin strikes at the fag end of the fourth day, leaving the visitors too much to do on the final day. Carse trapped Karun Nair and Shubman Gill in front and played a key role in England restricting India to 58/4 at the end of Day 4 in their 192-run defence.

"It was not the typical style of cricket that we would like to play, and it took some adjustment, but it shows this side can move forward and adapt to certain situations," Carse was quoted as saying by ESPN Cricinfo.

"We spoke a lot at the start of the series about how to get to that next level, about being a dominant Test team and the best Test team in the world. And as this game panned out, we showed that it's not always going to be one-minded or a certain style of cricket. So, it was very satisfying as a group," said the soon-to-be 30 speedster, who has so far taken nine wickets in the series.

Carse said he feels satisfied for having made an impressive contribution in England's bowling attack, which has lacked the likes of Mark Wood and Gus Atkinson for all three Tests and Jofra Archer for first two Tests.

"At times, over the course of the series so far, I feel like I've been bowling well and maybe haven't had as much luck as I would have liked, but that was certainly satisfying for me."

Carse hailed the collective effort from the bowling unit on a slow deck where one needed to show a lot of perseverance. "It was a complete collective effort from all the bowlers," he said, with England pounding through nearly 200 overs on a slow Lord's surface that offered little once the hardness of the new ball had worn off.

"At times in that first innings, it was an incredibly long slog. But we kept coming and we kept on trying different plans. And, even in that second innings, all five bowlers contributed at certain times, so it felt really satisfying as a group of bowlers."

He pointed out that the Lord's Test is easily the best game of his life. "It was the best game that I've been involved in with England. And, from speaking to the guys who've played a lot of franchise cricket and Tests, like Harry Brook, who I get on really well with, he was saying that's his best Test win. So to hear that among the group, and to share those thoughts after the game, was a special feeling," he said.