Brydon Carse credits Ben Stokes as England overpowers Australia on Day 1 of Perth Test Ben Stokes led a fierce England fightback on day one of the Ashes, taking 5 for 45 after the visitors were bowled out for 172. Brydon Carse praised Stokes’ leadership as England reduced Australia to 123 for 9 in a dramatic, high-intensity opening day.

Perth:

England’s dramatic fightback with the ball on the opening day of the 2025-26 Ashes series drew admiration from Brydon Carse, who highlighted the influence of captain Ben Stokes after a chaotic but compelling start in Perth. With 19 wickets tumbling on a surface offering pace and bounce, the contest immediately lived up to its billing as one of the most anticipated Ashes openers in years.

Carse, playing his first Ashes Test in Australia, struck early blows by removing Steven Smith and Usman Khawaja, setting the stage for Stokes to take control in the afternoon and evening sessions. The captain’s ten-over burst produced figures of 5 for 45, dismantling Australia’s lower-middle order and turning the match after England had been routed for 172 earlier in the day.

The atmosphere inside the Perth Stadium, where more than 51,000 spectators had gathered, was amplified by an unusual pre-match approach. The England squad walked to the ground through a sea of supporters, a move Carse credited to Stokes.

“Stokesy came up with that idea last night. It was obviously what we decided to do. And luckily, we came in at about 8.30am, because I think if we were about a half an hour later, we might have got a bit more stick from some of the Aussie fans. It was electric … the energy throughout the day was awesome,” Carse said after Day 1.

Simple but aggressive mantra

Though England’s innings unravelled in just 32.5 overs, Stokes used the interval to reset the tone. He gathered the bowlers, urging them to attack hard before tea and maintain the pressure once play resumed.

“Stokesy kept it really simple. We had 45-50 minutes before tea, and he said to the lads with the ball, just give everything. The way Gus Atkinson and Jofra [Archer] started was phenomenal. And then after tea, that messaging was pretty similar, just do it over a longer period of time.

“While the ball was still new, there was a lot of pace and bounce in it. And, we said as a group of bowlers, it was just about hitting the wicket as hard as we could,” he added.

The five-seamer strategy paid off, allowing Jofra Archer and Mark Wood to deliver short bursts of high pace while maintaining relentless pressure. With further options waiting in reserve, Carse believes England can sustain that aggression throughout the series.

With Australia nine down and still 49 short, England enter day two with momentum restored and a chance to seize full control of a match that has already delivered a gripping opening chapter.