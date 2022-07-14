British Parliament felicitates Sourav Ganguly on 20th anniversary of NatWest Trophy win

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has been felicitated by the British Parliament. The former Team India captain Ganguly was honored on the same day when Team India won the NatWest Trophy under his captaincy, 20 years ago.

“I was felicitated by the British Parliament as a Bengali so it was nice. It was in the Parliament. They contacted me six months ago. They do this award every year and I got it,” Ganguly said.

20 years ago, on 13th July 2002, India won the final against England by 2 wickets while chasing the target of 326 with 3 balls to spare in the tri series between India, England, and Sri Lanka.

“Oh! yeah, I saw that on Instagram. It has been a long time, isn’t it? 20 years ago. Yeah, great moments in sport beating England in England is nothing better than that. The current team is doing it. They won the T20 series. They are 1 up in the one-day series,” Ganguly said.

Team India is currently in England. They won the 3-match T20I series by a 2-1 lead. Rohit Sharma and company are just one win away from sealing the ODI series. India won the first ODI with 10 wickets with bowlers showing impressive performances and making England's batting-order to collapse. Speaking about the victory Ganguly appreciated Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami along with the other bowlers.

“That is what England has always been. There will always be help for the bowlers. I thought Bumrah and Shami were outstanding in the first spell and that just took the game away from England. India batted well to win with 10 wickets. 110 runs show how well they batted on this pitch. It has been very good so far,” he expressed.

Earlier, Ganguly celebrated his 50th birthday in England.