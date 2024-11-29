Brisbane's heat scorches Sydney as Phoebe Litchfield's side makes thunderous exit from WBBL 10

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Georgia Redmayne and Charli Knott.

Brisbane Heat hammered Sydney Thunder by nine wickets in the Challenger of the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) 10 on Friday, November 29, to book a title clash with Melbourne Renegades.

After winning the toss, Heat skipper, Jess Jonassen had no hesitation in fielding first and her decision paid dividends. Leg-spinner Grace Parsons was the wrecker-in-chief for Heat as she claimed a three-wicket haul and demolished the Thunder batting order.

Jonassen herself picked 2/33 in four overs and supported Parsons well. For Thunder, Hannah Darlington top-scored with 40* off 29 balls and remained unbeaten right till the end. She stitched a 64-run stand with Taneale Peschel and rescued Thunder from 69 for the loss of seven wickets.

The valuable stand between Peschel (24* off 16 balls) and Darlington propelled Heat to 133 but it was never going to be enough on a good batting deck.

In reply, Heat lost Grace Harris in the second over but a solid 89-run partnership between Georgia Redmayne (50* off 41 balls) and Jemimah Rodrigues sealed the deal in their favour. Rodrigues made full use of the three reprieves she got during her 30-ball 43*.

She was forced to retire hurt with Heat on 89 due to a wrist injury. However, it didn't bother Heat at all as Charli Knott combined with Redmayne to take them over the line with 28 balls to spare.

Redmayne was the enforcer with the bat in hand for Heat. Unfazed by the loss of her opening partner, Redmayne struck eight fours during the course of her innings and ended Thunder's hopes of making a comeback in the encounter.

The summit clash of the 10th season of the WBBL will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday, December 1. It is expected to be a mouth-watering encounter as both Heat and Renegades have won their last five games each and are in imperious form.