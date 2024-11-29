Friday, November 29, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Brisbane's heat scorches Sydney as Phoebe Litchfield's side makes thunderous exit from WBBL 10

Brisbane's heat scorches Sydney as Phoebe Litchfield's side makes thunderous exit from WBBL 10

Leg-spinner Grace Parsons was adjudged the Player of the Match (POTM) for her figures of 3/10. She claimed the wickets of Tahlia Wilson, Georgia Adams and Phoebe Litchfield and broke the back of Thunder's batting.

Edited By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Published : Nov 29, 2024 20:53 IST, Updated : Nov 29, 2024 21:18 IST
Georgia Redmayne and Charli Knott.
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Georgia Redmayne and Charli Knott.

Brisbane Heat hammered Sydney Thunder by nine wickets in the Challenger of the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) 10 on Friday, November 29, to book a title clash with Melbourne Renegades.

After winning the toss, Heat skipper, Jess Jonassen had no hesitation in fielding first and her decision paid dividends. Leg-spinner Grace Parsons was the wrecker-in-chief for Heat as she claimed a three-wicket haul and demolished the Thunder batting order.

Jonassen herself picked 2/33 in four overs and supported Parsons well. For Thunder, Hannah Darlington top-scored with 40* off 29 balls and remained unbeaten right till the end. She stitched a 64-run stand with Taneale Peschel and rescued Thunder from 69 for the loss of seven wickets.

The valuable stand between Peschel (24* off 16 balls) and Darlington propelled Heat to 133 but it was never going to be enough on a good batting deck.

In reply, Heat lost Grace Harris in the second over but a solid 89-run partnership between Georgia Redmayne (50* off 41 balls) and Jemimah Rodrigues sealed the deal in their favour. Rodrigues made full use of the three reprieves she got during her 30-ball 43*. 

Related Stories
IND vs PAK U19 Men's Asia Cup 2024: When and where to watch India U19 vs Pakistan U19 match on TV?

IND vs PAK U19 Men's Asia Cup 2024: When and where to watch India U19 vs Pakistan U19 match on TV?

WI vs BAN Pitch Report: How will surface at Sabina Park for West Indies vs Bangladesh 2nd test play?

WI vs BAN Pitch Report: How will surface at Sabina Park for West Indies vs Bangladesh 2nd test play?

'We were really happy to have him back in the set-up': Rajasthan Royals CEO on picking Archer back

'We were really happy to have him back in the set-up': Rajasthan Royals CEO on picking Archer back

She was forced to retire hurt with Heat on 89 due to a wrist injury. However, it didn't bother Heat at all as Charli Knott combined with Redmayne to take them over the line with 28 balls to spare.

Redmayne was the enforcer with the bat in hand for Heat. Unfazed by the loss of her opening partner, Redmayne struck eight fours during the course of her innings and ended Thunder's hopes of making a comeback in the encounter.

The summit clash of the 10th season of the WBBL will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday, December 1. It is expected to be a mouth-watering encounter as both Heat and Renegades have won their last five games each and are in imperious form.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement