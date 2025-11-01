'Bring the cup home' - India men's team sends special message to women ahead of World Cup final vs SA India’s men’s cricket team, including Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, and Shubman Gill, sent a special message of support to the women’s squad ahead of the ODI World Cup final vs South Africa, urging them to back themselves and bring the cup home.

Navi Mumbai:

India’s men’s cricket team, who are in the midst of a five-match T20I series against Australia, sent a heartfelt message of support to the women’s squad ahead of the ODI World Cup final against South Africa on November 2. Players including Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, and Shubman Gill extended their best wishes, urging Harmanpreet Kaur and her teammates to lift the trophy.

“Just enjoy the occasion. You don’t get to play a lot of World Cup finals. You don’t need to do anything different. You are playing really well. Back yourself and enjoy the moment. Give your best and everything else will take care of itself. All the best from everyone over here and we will be cheering for you guys,” Bumrah said in a video released by the BCCI.

More to follow..