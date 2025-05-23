Brian Bennett scripts history, becomes first Zimbabwe batter to score Test century vs England in 25 years Zimbabwe's Brian Bennett scripted history with a magnificent century against England in the ongoing one-off Test between both sides. The two teams locked horns at the Trent Bridge in Nottingham.

New Delhi:

The ongoing Test between England and Zimbabwe has seen both sides putting in a resilient effort so far. Both sides locked horns at the Trent Bridge from May 23, and the clash saw England coming in to bat first. The side put in an exceptional performance with the bat and managed to post a total of 565 runs, losing six wickets before they declared their innings.

Zimbabwe, coming out to bat, hoped to get off to a good start in the first innings. However, Ben Curran’s early dismissal put the side under pressure. With pressure continuously mounting, it was opener Brian Bennett who stabilised the innings for his side.

Bennett, in an exceptional display of resilience, went on to score a century. He completed his century in just 97 deliveries, which makes him the fastest batter from Zimbabwe to score a ton in Test cricket. Furthermore, Bennett’s century saw him become only the third batter from the country to score a century against England in Tests, and the first batter to do so against England after 25 years.

Speaking of the ongoing clash between England and Zimbabwe, it is interesting to note that England’s first three batters all scored a century to kick off the first innings. Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett opened the innings with scores of 124 and 140 runs, respectively.

Furthermore, Ollie Pope completed his century as well, scoring 171 runs in 166 deliveries. Harry Brook topped it off in the latter stages with a knock of 58 runs as England posted 565 runs in the first innings and declared.

With Brian Bennett putting in an exceptional show with the bat in the first innings, Zimbabwe will hope to reduce the trail as much as possible and go into the second innings with a good chance to clinch the game.