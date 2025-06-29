Brian Bennett ruled out of 1st South Africa Test due to concussion, Prince Masvaure named as replacement Zimbabwe opener Brian Bennett has been ruled out of the remainder of the first Test against South Africa due to a mild concussion. Prince Masvaure has been named as his replacement in the clash, Bennett sustained the concussion while facing Kwena Maphaka.

Bulawayo (Zimbabwe):

Zimbabwe’s star opener Brian Bennett has hit a major roadblock, as he was ruled out of the first ongoing Test against South Africa after he suffered a mild concussion. As his replacement, Prince Masvaure came into the game. Bennett came out to open the batting in the first innings.

Looking to play a short ball against Kwena Maphaka, Bennett was hit on the helmet after the ball hit the top edge. However, despite being hit on the head, Bennett, despite looking very shaken up, continued to bat and played three more balls in the next over before walking off the pitch.

"Zimbabwe opener Brian Bennett will play no further part in the ongoing Test match against South Africa at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo after being diagnosed with a mild concussion. As per concussion protocols, he will take no further part in the match. Prince Masvaure has been named as his replacement, making his 10th appearance in Test cricket,” Zimbabwe Cricket stated in a release.

South Africa maintain significant lead over Zimbabwe

Speaking of the game between South Africa and Zimbabwe, the clash saw the Proteas coming in to bat first and putting in a brilliant performance. Lhuan-dre Pretorius and Corbin Bosch scored 153 and 100* runs, respectively. The Proteas posted a total of 418 runs in the first innings and declared.

As for Zimbabwe, the side was propelled to a fighting total in the first innings of the game through Sean Williams’ excellent knock of 137 runs in 164 deliveries. Furthermore, Craig Ervine added 36 runs on the board. South Africa bowled out Zimbabwe on a score of 251 runs in the first innings. Wiaan Mulder was the highest wicket taker with four wickets to his name. Codi Yusuf and Keshav Maharaj took three wickets each as well. With a significant lead going into the second innings, the Proteas will hope to put in a good performance and post a huge target for Zimbabwe to chase down.