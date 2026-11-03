Brendon McCullum shifts focus onto ODI cricket as England gear up for Australia series

The stage is set for the upcoming multi-format white-ball series between archrivals Australia and England. The two sides are slated to take on each other across three ODI matches and will follow it up with five T20Is. The series is all set to kick off on November 13th with the first ODI, and both sides will look to put in their best performance and will hope to play some good cricket.

Ahead of the series, many eyes will be set upon England and their white-ball head coach, Brendon McCullum. It is worth noting that McCullum was sacked as the side’s Test coach last winter after a horrid Ashes Test series, and with the responsibilities as the white-ball head coach piling on, the former Kiwi batter has urged his team to shift their focus onto ODI cricket.

With the series right around the corner, England’s white-ball head coach Brendon McCullum came forward and talked about how his team is preparing for the upcoming ODI series. With the ODI World Cup slated to be held next year, the side will treat the upcoming series against Australia as good preparation for the tournament.

"Firstly, it's nice to be back. An Australia tour is always a great tour. The cricket's always pretty competitive. We'll play at some great stadiums, against a good side, and continue to test our methods, towards the one-day World Cup. We know we need to keep getting better, but we've been presented with some good opportunities, and this will be one of those the next couple of weeks,” McCullum was quoted as saying by Cricinfo.

McCullum opened up England’s performance with the tri-series

It is interesting to note that England recently participated in a tri-series against Sri Lanka and Pakistan. The side finished last in the series, failing to reach the final of the series, and they would arrive for the upcoming Australia series relatively fresh.

"Yeah, it was disappointing. Obviously, it was great to play in the tri-series. With the view towards the World Cup, the ability to be able to bounce between games, and different tactics, and different oppositions was good. We obviously didn't quite achieve what we wanted to, but we played some really good cricket and learned some great lessons. They should hold you in good stead in 12 months,” McCullum said.

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