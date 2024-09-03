Brendon McCullum named England's white-ball coach alongside red-ball duties, to take over from India tour

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Rob Key and Brendon McCullum.

England Test cricket team's head coach Brendon McCullum has been named the coach of the white-ball teams, ECB confirmed on Tuesday. McCullum, who has been at the helm of the Three Lions in the red-ball format, has extended his contract until the end of 2027. McCullum will officially take charge of his twin tenure from January 2025 ahead of their white-ball tour of India.

"The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has confirmed that Men’s Test Head Coach Brendon McCullum will also take on the role of England’s White-Ball Head Coach as part of a strategic restructure of the England Men’s senior set-up," ECB said in a media statement.

Marcus Trescothick, the interim coach for the upcoming series against Australia, will stay in that role for the Caribbean tour in November. McCullum will take over his dual charge from January next year.

Speaking on the restructure, Managing Director of England Men’s Cricket, Rob Key said, "I’m delighted that Brendon has chosen to do both roles now with England. I believe we are incredibly fortunate that a coach of his quality is prepared to commit wholeheartedly to English cricket."

"Being able to align all teams now is particularly exciting and we look forward to taking on all challenges that come our way. For the last two years, constant clashes between formats have made it challenging for the white-ball environment; fortunately, these are easing starting from January.

"The timing of the schedule (from January) will allow him to dedicate the necessary focus to both roles, and we’re confident this restructure will bring out the best in our players and coaching staff," he added.

Notably, McCullum said he is excited to take the charge in the white-ball format too. "I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time with the Test team, and I’m excited to extend my role to include the white-ball sides. This new challenge is something I’m ready to embrace, and I’m eager to work closely with Jos (Buttler) and the team to build on the strong foundations that are already in place," McCullum said.

"Rob Key’s vision for the future of English cricket is something that really resonated with me. The idea of a unified coaching structure, especially with the schedule easing next year, made perfect sense. I’m energised by the prospect of guiding both teams and am grateful for the support from the ECB and my family as I take on these added responsibilities," he added.