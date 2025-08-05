Brendon McCullum labels India-England series the best he's experienced Brendon McCullum hailed the 2-2 India-England Test series as the best he's experienced, praising its intensity and quality. He lauded Siraj’s efforts, confirmed Ben Stokes’ likely Ashes return, and expressed concern over Chris Woakes’ shoulder injury.

England head coach Brendon McCullum has hailed the recently concluded 2-2 Test series against India as the most compelling he has been part of, calling it a benchmark for what Test cricket can deliver. Notably, the final Test saw India clinch a thrilling six-run win, sealing a series draw in front of over 115,000 spectators across five gripping days.

Reflecting on the contest, McCullum described the series as a complete package and a fair reflection of how the series panned out in the last 45 days. He described the series as a complete package, the one that's filled with drama, confrontation, and quality cricket under pressure.

“It was a fair reflection, I think. An unbelievable series to be part of, as good a series as I've been involved in or witnessed in my time. It had everything. It had confrontation, it had stalemates, it had passion and it had some sub-par performances under pressure as well,” McCullam said as quoted by The Daily Mail.

“I know a lot of people had their attention on the Ashes, that was never it for us. We knew this was going to be an epic series. With batting, if you look at the run charts it's dominated by the India players. The wicket-taking is probably dominated by Indian players. For me, that says our guys were resourceful throughout. We weren't reyling on one or two guys to be competitive,” he added.

McCullum lauds Siraj, shares update on Woakes

The former New Zealand international also praised India pacer Mohammed Siraj, who featured in all five Test matches and finished as the leading wicket-taker of the series.

“Siraj has the absolute heart of a lion to bowl 90 miles per hour in his 30th over of his fifth Test match. It's quite an incredible effort. As much as we got ourselves in a winning position, I feel like they deserved to win. They played better cricket,” he added.

Looking ahead, England’s focus now shifts to the Ashes, beginning November 21 in Perth. McCullum confirmed that regular skipper Ben Stokes is expected to return from a shoulder injury in time, easing concerns about his availability. However, concerns remained about Chris Woakes’ fitness, who injured his shoulder in the fifth Test at The Oval and may miss out on several months of cricket.

“'He's been a huge member of this side and played five Tests here, putting himself through it. To do the injury the way he did sums up the guy: he's all in and gives everything for the team,” McCullum said about Woakes.