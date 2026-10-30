Brendon McCullum backs England to learn from Pakistan tri-series setback ahead of World Cup

New Delhi:

England failed to impress in the ongoing Pakistan tri-series. The Harry Brook-led side ended their campaign on a positive note with a 55-run win over Sri Lanka in Lahore, but leading up to that, they suffered three consecutive defeats. However, the win failed to help the team qualify for the final of the tri-series, which will be played between hosts Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, after England’s final game of the series, head coach Brendon McCullum has urged his players to use their disappointing Pakistan tri-series campaign as a stepping stone towards next year's ODI World Cup. He insisted that the team has plenty of room to improve despite suffering in the series.

He also added that the team management will review the team's performance and identify the mistakes they made in the competition and prepare accordingly for the challenges ahead.

“We'll sit back and assess what we got right, and what we didn't quite get right, and how we can keep getting better. We want to be a team that can challenge seriously for that World Cup in 12 months' time, and we know we need to get better, but we will, and I'm sure we'll learn from these lessons,” McCullum said after the match.

It was a satisfying match today: McCullum

England's final match against Sri Lanka provided a significant test of their bowling resources. Chasing 387, Sri Lanka appeared well placed at 300/5 after 40 overs, with Pavan Rathnayake continuing his impressive run of form following his century during the record-breaking chase of 430 in Rawalpindi.

However, England turned the contest around during the closing stages, taking important wickets in the final 10 overs. Liam Dawson led the attack with figures of 4/49, while Sam Curran and Henry Crocombe contributed with crucial breakthroughs. England eventually secured a 55-run win.

“It was a very satisfying performance today,” McCullum noted after the game. “Liam Dawson has done really well for us out here. If you look at all three teams, legspin hasn't really played too much of a role, and we want to be a team that can adapt to different conditions and be quite malleable with our selections,” he added.

England will now shift their attention to Australia, where a warm-up fixture and three-match ODI series beginning on November 13 await them.

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