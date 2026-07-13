Brendon McCullum apologises to England cricket fans for marquee series losses

New Delhi:

Axed England Test coach Brendon McCullum has apologised to the England fans for not producing the desired results he and the team wanted in the four-year stint with the Three Lions in the red-ball format. McCullum's time as England's Test coach came to an abrupt end when he was removed as the head coach of the English side.

McCullum is currently the head coach of the white-ball side, having overseen a historic 4-0 T20I series win against India. However, his poor results in the marquee India and Australia Test series have been one of the key reasons for his departure, coupled with Ben Stokes' shock international retirement.

McCullum speaks on removal as Test coach

Speaking on the eve of the three-match ODI series against India, McCullum blocked out the uncertainty. "I think you kind of understand [there was] a little bit of 3D [sic] chess at times where you can see what's unfolding and you can see how things work… make sure you're able to detach that uncertainty and not allow other people to see what was going on, and just focus on trying to get the best out of your team," he said.

He stated that he was disappointed to lose the job but did not make attempts to save it, considering that he did not achieve the desired results. "I got a tap on the shoulder," McCullum said. "I was disappointed, not just initially, but at the same time I fully respect the decision. We're in a results business, and fundamentally our results weren't good enough. It's time for someone else to have a go.

England failed in marquee India and Australia series

England did not churn out the required results under McCullum and Stokes at the helm, even though their playing style (Bazball) was praised by many. The Three Lions could only draw the home Ashes 2-2 after a late comeback and had a 2-2 stalemate at home against a depleted Indian Test side.

The Three Lions did not fare well away from home against India and Australia, having lost a five-match series against the Indian side 4-1 in 2024 and the Ashes 2025-26 by the same margin. "I don't think we got what we wanted really. Fundamentally, you want to be winning the big series. India and Australia are the marquee series, and if you don't win those you haven't quite been able to achieve what you wanted to. I thought we had opportunities against both of those quality oppositions and we achieved some good stuff over the four years, but fundamentally, the results didn't live up to it at the back end, hence the decision was made.

"I look back on the time fondly and thank everyone that was involved in it. There have been moments where things could have turned various ways, and we might be sitting here with a different discussion. You can't live in those moments, either. You're grateful for the opportunity, grateful for the relationships and efforts everyone has put in.

"For me, now it's about focussing all me attention, enthusiasm and knowledge I have of these players, the game and English cricket into the white-ball, to try to get us in a position where we're able to lift trophies and be a great representation on the field and off the field for the English fans, and for all those who support the English cricket team."

McCullum said he was grateful for the opportunities he had but felt sorry for underachieving in Tests with the Three Lions. "I've always been incredibly grateful for the opportunity, I've felt humbled to be in that position and fundamentally wanted to get the best outcome for English cricket, for all those that support the team.

"I thank everyone for all their involvement and commitment and investment for what we've tried to do over the last four and a half years. We just weren't quite able to win those big series against India and Australia, the two marquee series. We just weren't able to get the results, and for that I guess I can only say sorry."

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