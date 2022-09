Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER (@ICC) Australian team with the ICC World T20 trophy in 2021

T20 World Cup 2022: With just 16 days to go for the World Cup that will be played in Australia, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the prize money for the team who clinches the world title. The team which holds the World Cup on November 13, 2022 in Melbourne would receive prize money of $1.6 million.

More to follow..

Latest Cricket News