Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Eoin Morgan and Quinton de Kock

England's One-day International series against South Africa has been called off in the wake of breaches in the team's bio-secure bubble, according to Sky Sports.

Hours ahead of the first ODI on Sunday, it was learnt that two members of staff of the hotel where the two teams were staying had tested positive for COVID-19.

The series was under threat after a South African player and two 'potential' England players were tested positive of the novel virus.