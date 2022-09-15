BREAKING I Afghanistan announce squad for T20 World Cup

Follow us on Image Source : ICC Afghanistan name squad for T20 World Cup.

T20 World Cup 2022: Afghanistan cricket team on Thursday announced a 15-member squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia. the squad will be led by Mohammad Nabi and Najibullah Zadran will be his deputy.

Here's the squad:

Mohammad Nabi (C), Najibullah Zadran (VC), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Azmatullah Omarzai, Darwish Rasooli, Farid Ahmad Malik, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Mujib ur Rahman, Naveen ul Haq, Qais Ahmad, Rashid Khan, Salim Safi and Usman Ghani. Afsar Zazai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Rahmat Shah and Gulbadin Naib are the four players, who are part of the team as reserves.

