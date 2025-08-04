'Brave' Chris Woakes walks out to bat with a dislocated shoulder amid standing ovation at the Oval - WATCH England all-rounder Chris Woakes, despite a dislocated shoulder, came out to bat as the hosts required 17 runs to win the Oval Test. Woakes had suffered a left shoulder injury on Day 1 of the Oval Test and was ruled out of the rest of the Test match.

London:

It was a brave Chris Woakes walking out to bat for England on Day 5, trying to stay until the end for his side, fighting it out as his side required 17 runs to win with just one wicket left. Woakes had an arm guard on his right hand, suggesting that he might take the guard for a left-hander, while having his left hand in a sling inside his sweater. Thankfully for him, Josh Tongue got out on the final ball of Prasidh Krishna's over and didn't have to take strike.

The entire Oval stood up to applaud Woakes as he strolled out of the dressing room, through the stairs to the middle.

Admirably, Gus Atkinson mixed aggression with presence of mind to ensure that runs kept flowing and that Woakes didn't get to bat. On the final ball of Mohammed Siraj's over, when the field was spread out, but Atkinson had to take a single to keep strike, the Indian pacer bowled wide to ensure that the batter wasn't able to hit the ball. However, Atkinson and a visibly struggling Woakes somehow stole a bye with Dhruv Jurel, the Indian wicketkeeper throwing it wide of the stumps.

Woakes ran but, during the overs, was seen taking the help of the umpire to put his left arm back into the sling, which seemed to have come off while running. Woakes stayed with Atkinson for a couple of overs before Siraj's searing yorker rattled Atkinson's off-stump on the first ball of the 86th over.

Atkinson did bring the runs required from 17 to 7, including a dropped chance which went for a six, but it was Siraj's mind and heart which prevailed in the end over anything else to give India one of their greatest overseas wins of all time. India levelled the series 2-2, having won at Edgbaston previously while England won at Headingley and Lord's.