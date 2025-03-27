Brad Hogg slams Shimron Hetmyer for exchanging pleasantries with Quinton de Kock after KKR loss Former Australia cricketer Brad Hoog took centre stage and talked about how Shimron Hetmyer having a fun chat with Quinton de Kock after KKR's win against RR would have a negative effect on teammate Jofra Archer who has been going through a rut.

Rajasthan Royals have gotten off to a horrid start to their IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025 campaign. The side took on Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders in their first two games of the tournament and registered losses in both matches.

After the loss, RR’s Shimron Hetmyer was seen congratulating Quinton de Kock, who put in an exceptional performance against RR, chasing down the target and winning the game for his side. With Hetmyer captured sharing a fun chat with De Kock after the game, the same did not sit well with former Australia cricketer Brad Hogg.

The latter took centre stage and slammed Hetmyer for congratulating De Kock, especially after his teammate Jofra Archer had been hit for consecutive boundaries.

"There's one thing that really bugs me. Jofra Archer, bowling the last over, went for 18 runs off 3 balls. It was a four, six, two wides, and another six. The game was finished; de Kock was brilliant. But once that final six had been hit, one of the Rajasthan Royals players (Shimron Hetmyer) came over, and he was laughing with de Kock. He was cuddling him. What is going on there? You are part of a team; your mate has just been hit, demolished, demoralised,” Hogg said in a video on his YouTube channel.

Furthermore, Hogg discussed the form of Jofra Archer as well. It is worth noting that Archer conceded 76 runs in four overs in game 2 of the IPL 2024 and went wicketless against Kolkata Knight Riders as well, and seeing his form, witnessing your teammate congratulating the opposition batter would have been demoralising for the pacer, according to Hogg.

"He's had two games in a row, Jofra Archer, where he hasn't had the success that he would like. He's the main strike bowler, and you got teammates celebrating with the opposition after the game. This is not on. You can't do that. You've got to have a little bit more empathy for your bowler than that. Yes, shake hands; after about 10 minutes, go up and have a laugh. Not straight after the game," Hogg added.