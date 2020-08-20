'Batsman leaving crease before ball is delivered, is that in spirit of the game!': Hogg asks Ponting

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Ricky Ponting had earlier said that he will a conversation regarding the 'Mankad' mode of dismissal with Ravichandran Ashwin.

Ricky Ponting's statement on 'Mankading' has stirred discussions over the mode of dismissal again. The Delhi Capitals head coach had said that he will be speaking to Ashwin on the dismissal, inisisting that he is not in the favour of 'Mankading' a batsman out.

However, Ponting's former Australian teammate Brad Hogg has offered a different viewpoint. He said that batsmen need to make sure they are not taking an "advantage" before the ball is delivered, too.

"Batsman leaving the crease before the ball is delivered, when they know they're getting an advantage, is that in the spirit of the game!" the former left-arm chinaman bowler said in a tweet.

Batsman leaving the crease before the ball is delivered, when they know they're getting an advantage, is that in the spirit of the game!#cricket #IPL2020 https://t.co/seSB4fv89z — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) August 20, 2020

Ponting had said that the "first thing I will do" will be to talk to Ashwin about the Mankad.

"I'll be having a chat with him (Ashwin) about (mankad), that's the first thing I'll do," Ponting said while speaking on The Grade Cricketer Podcast.

"Obviously, he wasn't in our squad last year, he's one of our players that we tried to bring in this year.

"Look, he's a terrific bowler, and he's done a great job in the IPL for a long period of time now, but I must admit watching that last season, as soon as it happened and he did that, I actually sat our boys down and said 'Look, I know he's done it, there'll be others around the tournament who'll think about doing this well but that's not going to be the way that we play our cricket. We won't be doing that'," he added.

The dismissal came into limelight in the IPL during the previous edition of the tournament when Ashwin famously dismissed Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler. The dismissal created ripples across the cricket fraternity, with many accusing Ashwin of breaching the spirit of the game.

The Indian off-spinner, however, has continued to defend his decision, insisting that it remains within the rules of the game.

