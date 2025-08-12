BPH vs OVI, the Hundred 2025 Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for Birmingham Phoenix vs Oval Invincibles Birmingham Phoenix haven't had the best of starts in the ongoing edition of the men's Hundred with two back-to-back losses; however, not all is lost with six games still left for Liam Livingstone and his men. The Phoenix take on the defending champions Oval Invincibles at Edgbaston on Tuesday.

Birmingham:

Coming into the 2025 edition of the Hundred, all the spotlight was on the comeback of the Kiwi pace trio of Trent Boult, Tim Southee and Adam Milne together, when it came to the Birmingham Phoenix but what about the batting line-up? In Jamie Smith and Moeen Ali, the Phoenix lost two quality batters with pedigree, to be able to perform in tournaments of certain levels of cricket and even though they got someone like Joe Clarke in the draft and have the evergreen Benny Howell to shore up the batting, the line-up has felt too overdependent on Ben Duckett and the new captain Liam Livingstone.

The batters haven't scored enough runs for the Kiwi trio to get themselves into the game with the ball and another mighty challenge awaits the Phoenix at Edgbaston, the two-time defending champions Oval Invincibles.

The Invincibles are coming off shrugging the Manchester Originals like dust in their first home game of the season, and the addition of Rashid Khan to an already settled and solid unit has made the side look like their name, Invincibles. The challenge for Sam Billings and Co. will be to sustain that level of performance throughout those 9-10 games as they aim for a three-peat.

Would an underconfident Phoenix batting line-up want to chase against the Invincibles? But the defending champions also have batted second in both the games and with Phoenix looking to get off the mark, changing things around by opting to field won't be the worst option. But yes, they need the Ducketts, Will Smeeds and Jacob Bethells of the world to click and start taking responsibility before it gets too late.

My Dream11 team for The Hundred 2025 Match 10, BPH vs OVI

Will Jacks, Ben Duckett, Sam Billings, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Dan Mousely, Rashid Khan (c), Trent Boult, Jason Behrendorff, Tim Southee (vc)

Probable Playing XIs

Birmingham Phoenix: Will Smeed, Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Joe Clarke(w), Liam Livingstone(c), Dan Mousley, Aneurin Donald, Benny Howell, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Trent Boult

Oval Invincibles: Will Jacks, Tawanda Muyeye, Jordan Cox, Sam Curran, Sam Billings(w/c), Donovan Ferreira, Tom Curran, Rashid Khan, Nathan Sowter, Saqib Mahmood, Jason Behrendorff