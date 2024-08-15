BPH vs MNR, The Hundred Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for Birmingham Phoenix vs Manchester Originals

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Birmingham Phoenix will take on Manchester Originals in their final men's Hundred league stage game

It is a strange one for the Birmingham Phoenix. If they win and are able to take care of the margin, they might book a spot in the final of the men's Hundred directly but if they lose, they will be out. That's how closely fought competition this has been, at least between the top four teams. Hence, the common sense suggests that Phoenix should first ensure that they get into a position in the match that they can't lose and then if possible, try to cover up the NRR. What will the Manchester Originals be feeling at this point?

After securing their first win of the competition against the London Spirit, Originals skipper Phil Salt was determined to spoil others' parties in the remaining games. They almost messed it up for the Northern Superchargers in the last game before Nicholas Pooran saved the night for his side and have a chance to do it for the Phoenix on Thursday evening at Edgbaston.

It won't be easy as the Phoenix are on a three-match winning streak and that too against their main competitors, the Superchargers, Welsh Fire and Trent Rockets, all of whom were in the running for a spot in the top three. The Superchargers still are. The overseas pace trio of Tim Southee, Adam Milne and Sean Abbott has been the clincher for the Moeen Ali-led side as if one has a bad day, the other two ensure that the team doesn't suffer. It will be a tough task for the Originals but not impossible especially with skipper Salt back in form now.

My Dream11 team for The Hundred 2024 Match 32, BPH vs MNR

Ben Duckett, Moeen Ali (c), Phil Salt (vc), Jamie Smith, Liam Livingstone, Dan Mousely, Matthew Hurst, Sean Abbott, Adam Milne, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Sikandar Raza

Probable Playing XIs

Birmingham Phoenix: Ben Duckett, Moeen Ali(c), Jamie Smith(w), Liam Livingstone, Dan Mousley, Jacob Bethell, Benny Howell, Sean Abbott, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Chris Wood

Manchester Originals: Philip Salt(w/c), Matthew Hurst, Max Holden, Wayne Madsen, Paul Walter, Jamie Overton, Sikandar Raza, Usama Mir, Thomas Aspinwall, Scott Currie, Fazalhaq Farooqi