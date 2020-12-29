Boxing Day Test | Virat Kohli ecstatic after MCG win; congratulates Team India and 'amazing' Ajinkya Rahane

Tuesday, December 29, 2020
     
Following the eight-wicket win, Virat Kohli took to Twitter to congratulate the Indian team and Ajinkya Rahane for his captaincy.

New Delhi Published on: December 29, 2020 11:04 IST
From the horrors of 'Summer of 36' in Adelaide last week and with three players absent, India scripted an epic comeback in Melbourne, finishing the second Test within the fourth afternoon with an eight-wicket win to level the Border-Gavaskar series 1-1. Following the win, Virat Kohli took to Twitter to congratulate the Indian team and Ajinkya Rahane for his captaincy.

"What a win this is, absolutely amazing effort by the whole team. Couldn't be happier for the boys and specially Jinks who led the team to victory amazingly. Onwards and upwards from here," he tweeted.

On Day 4, Australian batting tail showed stubbornness against the Indian attack who threw everything at their disposal on a track that had turned flat and aided the batters more. But India fought hard to set themselves a target of 70. 

The visitors lost Mayank Agarwal for 4 and Cheteshwar Pujara for 5, but the pair of Rahane and Shubman Gill guided India to a comfortable win.

The third Test will begin next year, most likely at the MCG itself after a COVID outbreak in Sydney has raised concerns over the hosting to the Test.  

