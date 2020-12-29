Boxing Day Test | Jasprit Bumrah equals Anil Kumble for most wickets by Indian at MCG

Image Source : AP India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrates after taking the wicket of Australia's Joe Burns for no score during play on day one of the Boxing Day cricket test between India and Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, Dec. 26

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah on Tuesday achieved yet another feat, during the Boxing Day game against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Bumrah equalled the feat of India's legendary leg-spinner, Anil Kumble, for the most wickets at the MCG, although the pacer reached the tally at a quicker rate. While Kumble took three trips to pick 15 wickets in a Boxing Day game in Australia, Bumrah equalled the tally in just his second tour of Australia.

Bumrah's teammate, Ravichandran Ashwin stands joint third alongside Kapil Dev with 14 wickets, both of whom managed it in three Tests. Overall, Bumrah stands 21st on the list of most wickets at the MCG by a visiting bowler and second among bowlers who have played only two Tests, after South Africa's H Tayfield with 19 wickets.

In the previous tour, Bumrah picked nine wickets at the MCG - 6/33 and 3/53 in the two innings - and added six more to his tally with figures of 4/56 and 2/54. He hence averages 13.06 at a strike rate of 31.1, the runs conceded per wicket being only the third-best among visiting bowlers who have at least picked 10 wickets.

"Jasprit Bumrah: The chat was to not complain about being a bowler short and to try and make the run-scoring hard for their batsmen. We were just trying to help each other and have good communication with each other. I don't look at stats and put unnecessary pressure on myself. I just look to do the basics," said Bumrah at the end of Australia's second innings on day 4.

Bumrah along with the Indian attack folded Australia for 195 in the first innings and for 200 in the second that set a target of 70 for India to level the four-match series 1-1