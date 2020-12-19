Aus vs Ind 1st Test Day 3: Bowling fuller and straight did the trick for Josh Hazlewood in big win

Image Source : TWITTER/ICC File photo of Josh Hazlewood.

In what turned out to be an unfathomable, shambolic and shameful loss for India, the landslide of a batting order collapse for mere 36 runs in an as much hurting eight-wicket loss against Australia is going to haunt Indian fans for coming few days or until some amends are made in the second Test in Sydney.

As suspected before the beginning of the Test series, Australian pace battery was going to be too much to deal with and they did.

Facing full wrath of Josh Hazlewood (4/21) and Josh Hazlewood (5/8), after somewhat subduing their impact in the first innings, Indian batting was all over the place before they could realise what hit them.

Following the completion of their emphatic win, Hazlewood revealed that after watching Indian batsmen’s overtly defensive approach in the first innings they decided to bowl more full deliveries and straight and that was enough to do the trick.

“Still pinching myself (about how quickly the wickets fell). We bowled a little bit fuller and straighter and there you go... all out for 36, good result. Ready to go from ball one makes a lot of difference, can go wrong if you take two three balls to warm up,” said Hazlewood while admitting to his admiration for emulating his icon Glenn McGrath.

The pacer further hoped that upcoming Tests would have more grass than they saw in Adelaide while adding that team is still adapting to the pink ball.

“Hope for a bit more grass on (for the rest of the series). We have got a blueprint from this game as to how we should go about it. Red ball is another change. We ticked a lot of boxes this game. The difference at certain times of the day with the pink ball. Tough to bat in the night, during the day it's kind of soft for the bowlers. but this pitch had a bit more grass than the previous series. So we are still learning and evolving with the pink ball,” Hazlewood concluded.