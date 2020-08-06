'Bowlers try to take his wicket, I can be relaxed on other end': Pujara on batting with Virat Kohli

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Cheteshwar Pujara shared his experience of batting with Virat Kohli, saying that he always comes out with a positive mindset.

India's Test batsman Cheteshwar Pujara has said that Virat Kohli's presence at the crease takes the pressure off him as the opposition shifts focus on dismissing the Indian captain.

Pujara, who is one of India's mainstays in the longest format of the game, has played 77 Tests for the side, scoring 5,840 runs at an average of 48.7.

The 32-year-old batsman said that Virat Kohli's positive mindset takes the pressure off him.

"I enjoy playing with him (Kohli) and the reason is that he is a very positive player. Once he is at the crease, I know, bowlers will try to take his wicket because they think they can get him out early," Pujara said during a conversation with Cricbuzz.

"But he is always positive. If he gets a half-volley on the first ball, he will try to hit it for a four. So the scoreboard keeps moving and there is not much pressure on myself because the opposition is thinking of taking the wicket of Virat.

"So the focus keeps shifting to Virat and I can be relaxed on the other end. There have been instances where opposition have been focusing on Virat and I have got a few loose balls."

Pujara recently returned to training in individual capacity after being confined at home due to the coronavirus pandemic. He has shared multiple videos from net sessions on his official social media profile.

The Indian batsman is expected to return to action in December this year when the side begins on their tour to Australia in December 2020. India will play four Test matches on the tour which will be a part of the World Test Championship.

The tour will also see the return of Indian team to international action after nearly eight months of absence due to COVID-19.

