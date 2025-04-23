Bowler smashes wicketkeeper on face during aggressive celebration in PSL 2025 | Watch Multan Sultans bowler Ubaid Shah hit Usman Khan on his face after picking up a wicket of Sam Billings during the match between Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2025. Multan Sultans registered their first win of the season by 33 runs.

New Delhi:

The 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) has witnessed quality cricket so far, with six teams fighting for the title. However, a hilarious incident took place on Tuesday (April 21) as the bowler, Ubaid Shah, smashed wicketkeeper Usman Khan while aggressively celebrating Sam Billings' wicket.

The incident took place in the 15th over of Lahore Qalandars' innings when Billings was batting really well. He smashed two sixes to the bowler earlier in the over but Ubaid had the last laugh dismissing the England batter on the last ball. The bowler was extremely happy after picking up the wicket, and while aggressively celebrating the dismissal, he took down Usman.

The video of the same has gone viral as Usman went down immediately after being hit and the physio had to attend him as well. While Usbaid's other teammates were in splits, Usman didn't seem pleased one bit with the bowler.

Watch the video here:

Notably, Ubaid was the best bowler for Multan in the high-scoring encounter as he returned with figures of 3/37 in his four overs. Michael Bracewell and Usama Mir supported him well, picking up two wickets each to restrict Lahore Qalandars to just 195 runs in the 229-run chase. Billings' wicket was extremely crucial as it almost ended Qalandars' hopes of gunning down 229 runs.

He scored 43 runs off just 23 balls with two fours and four sixes to his name. Sikandar Raza also tried his best with an unbeaten fifty of 27 balls, smashing five fours and three sixes. Earlier, Usman Khan was the star for Multan Sultans after they opted to bat first. The opener scored 87 off just 44 balls with six fours and as many sixes and was well supported by skipper Mohammad Rizwan and Usman Khan who scored 32 and 39 runs in quick time. Iftikhar Ahmed also provided finishing touches, slamming an unbeaten 40 off 18 balls.