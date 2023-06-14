TNPL 2023: Bowler Abhishek Tanwar concedes 18 runs off single ball, creates history

Wednesday, June 14, 2023
     
The incident happened in the second match of the ongoing edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) between Chepauk Super Gillies and Salem Spartans.

Aditya Kukalyekar Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar New Delhi Published on: June 14, 2023 13:35 IST
Abhishek Tanwar, TNPL 2023
Image Source : FANCODE Abhishek Tanwar

The seventh edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) is currently in progress and Chepauk Super Gillies locked horns against Salem Spartans in the second match of the season. The Super Gillies comfortably won the match by 52 runs but more than that, a hilarious incident hogged the limelight. Abhishek Tanwar, Salem Spartans bowler, ended up conceding a whopping 18 runs off the final ball of the innings.

Perhaps, Tanwar had picked up a wicket off the final ball of the 20th over only for it to be ruled no-ball. What followed was yet another no-ball as the bowler ended up bowling a total of 3 no-balls and a wide. A total of 18 runs were scored off the last ball as it became the most expensive delivery in the history of T20 cricket. Overall, Tanwar ended up conceding 44 runs off his four overs while picking up a wicket.

Watch:

Thanks to the last ball, the Super Gillies managed to post 217 runs in their 20 overs for the loss of five wickets. Pradosh Paul Ranjan was the top run-scrorer for them smashing 88 off 55 balls with 12 fours and a six. Sanjay Yadav remained unbeaten on 31 off just 12 balls with 2 fours and three sixes. 

In response, Salem Spartans were never in the chase with none of their top seven batters crossing the 24-run mark. However, batting at number nine, Muhammed Adnan Khan thumped 47 off just 15 balls with si sixes to his name but his heroics were not enough as the Spartans could only make 165 runs for the loss of nine wickets in their 20 overs to lose the game by 52 runs.

