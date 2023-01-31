Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023: Bad news for Australia ahead of their tour to India, key player to miss out

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Australian team celebrate the fall of a wicket

Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023: After the three-match T20I series against New Zealand which is currently underway, the Indian cricket team will move and take on Australia, in the famous Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The four-match Test series starts on February 09, 2023, in Nagpur. India are the defending champions of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and they will make sure that they don't falter and pass it on to the Aussies. As far as the last three Border-Gavaskar series go, India have emerged victorious and they will like to continue their winning streak.

Ahead of the series, which starts on February 09, 2023, the Australian cricket team has to deal with a piece of bad news. On January 30, 2023, their pace ace, Mitchell Starc confirmed that he will miss the first Test that is to be played in Nagpur. Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, and Mitchell Starc make up for a scary pace attack, but Starc missing the first Test is nothing but a piece of bad news for the Aussies and it might hurt them as the series progresses. Starc had sustained a finger injury while playing the 'Boxing Day' Test match against South Africa last month. The injury also ruled him out of the final Test of that series.

Mitchell Starc, while speaking at the Australian Cricket Awards said:

As of now, it is still on track, still a couple of weeks, and then probably I'll meet the guys in Delhi. Hopefully, we will win the first Test match in Nagpur and then I'll get back to training and turn up in Delhi. You never know what to expect from the conditions in India, but we have a fair idea that it is going to turn. You never really know what is going to happen till the time you start playing, but it will be a great Test series and a challenging one.

India are currently the defending champions. Interestingly both the teams have new captains as compared to the last series. Both Rohit Sharma and Pat Cummins played in the 2020-21 Border Gavaskar Trophy but they participated under the leadership of Ajinkya Rahane and Tim Paine. This is the first time that Rohit Sharma and Pat Cummins will lead their teams in the marquee tournament.

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (C), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Peter Handscomb, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner.

