Boost for India as Shubman Gill, Mohammed Siraj join 'THIS' list in ICC Awards

Ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Test series, the Indian Cricket team on Tuesday received a boost. Team's star players Shubman Gill and Mohammed Siraj are set to take on the Aussie challenge along with India at home as the Men in Blue look for a World Test Championship final spot. However, ahead of the much-awaited encounter in Nagpur, both the star players are named in a nomination list of ICC Awards.

Gill and Siraj had a wonderful start to 2023. While Gill smashed bowlers for fun, Siraj entertained everyone as he made life difficult for the batters. As Gill registered four scores of over a hundred across ODIs and T20Is, Siraj scalped 14 wickets in 5 ODIs in January. For their breathtaking performances, the duo are nominated for the ICC Player of the month for January 2023 Award. Along with them, Kiwi star Devon Conway is also nominated in the three players' list.

Shubman Gill has made giant strides into the Indian team as he scored a record-breaking double ton against New Zealand in ODIs. He also scored two tons, one against Sri Lanka and one against New Zealand in the 50-over format in January 2023. Gill also smashed a hundred against the Kiwis in a T20I game. Meanwhile, Siraj was also at his best in the previous month. He troubled the batters and sent shockwaves into the opposition camp. In 5 ODIs against Sri Lanka and New Zealand, he took 14 wickets, including two 4 wicket hauls.

Notably, Devon Conway also made a great start to 2023. The Kiwi batter hit a ton against Pakistan in the second Test, before smashing centuries against Pakistan and India in ODIs in the month. He also hit one fifty vs Pakistan in ODIs and one against India in T20Is to cap off the month.

Meanwhile, nominees for the women's players of the month 2023 were also announced. Australia's Phoebe Litchfield and Beth Mooney along with England's U-19 star Grace Scrivens were listed in the category. Both Mooney and Litchfield had a brilliant ODI series against Pakistan women's side, while Scrivens was a vital cog for the England U-19 team in their journey to the final of the inaugural Women's U-19 T20 World Cup 2023.

