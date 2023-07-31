'Boom Boom Bumrah is back': Netizens get emotional after Indian pacer's comeback following long gap

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah's comeback into the Indian team was confirmed by BCCI when it announced India's T20I squad for the Ireland series. The star Indian speedster is set to play an International match for the first time in 11 months after last playing a T20I in September 2022. Bumrah suffered a back injury last year in August and did not feature for India in the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.

However, he will be given extra responsibility with his International comeback as the 29-year-old has been made India's captain for the series in Hardik Pandya's absence. Pandya has been rested for the series, keeping in mind his workload ahead of Asia Cup and ODI World Cup. Notably, after the news broke out that Bumrah will be returning to the Indian colours, netizens have gone emotional. Some have been charged up calling him a 'beast', while some shared emotional reactions too. Here are some of the tweets.

